Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Top 11 facts about Lord Ram and Indian cinema
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 22, 2024
As the Consecration is set to happen in Ayodhya on 22 January, we take a look at some facts related to Lord Ram and Indian cinema.
Many Bollywood films based on Lord Rama and Ramayana have been successful, with a recent example being 'Hanuman,' earning over Rs 150 crore globally.
In the 112-year history of Hindi cinema, around 50 films and 20 TV shows have been made on Ramayana, with notable financial success.
The first film on Ramayana, 'Lanka Dahan,' was released in 1917, directed by Dadasaheb Phalke.
The film 'Lanka Dahan' witnessed long queues and stampedes outside theaters during its screenings.
Khalil, a Muslim actor, became a silent film and talkie film superstar by playing roles of Hindu deities like Ram and Krishna.
In the 1940s, actor Prem Adeeb gained popularity for portraying the role of Ram in eight films, including the successful 'Ram Rajya.'
South superstar NTR played roles of Ram and Krishna, gaining immense popularity and even being considered as a god by the audience.
The era of mythological films faded in the 1950s, but a resurgence occurred in the 1980s with Ramanand Sagar's 'Ramayana' TV series.
The 'Ramayana' TV series, broadcast in the 1980s, became a historic success, with Arun Govil playing the role of Ram.
A Japanese animated film, 'Ramayana The Legend of Prince Rama,' faced controversy in India but was eventually released on Cartoon Network.
