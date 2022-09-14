Ayushmann Khurrana’s fiery chemistry with actresses

Ayushmann Khurrana is one of those actors whom people would watch on the big screen multiple times. Have a look at the list of actresses, Ayushmann has had a great chemistry with

Bhumi Pednekar

Ayushmann has done 3 films with Bhumi, Dum lagake Haisha, Bala and Shubh Mangal Savdhan. Their paired was loved onscreen and they share a great friendship offscreen as well

Vaani Kapoor

Ayushmann Khurrana’s recent hit Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui was a brilliant attempt of looking differently at the LGBTQ community. Not only that, but Ayushmann proved that he can look good with every actress he works with including Vaani Kapoor

Nushrat Bharucha

Dream Girl duo Ayushmann and Nushrat together were fire. Their bond was shown in a very sweet and simple manner but both of them did a fab job

Sanya Malhotra

Sanya and Ayushmann shared a burning chemistry together in Badhai Ho. A film that talked about middle age pregnancy, movie completely won hearts of Ayushmann fans

Kriti Sanon

The sweetest rom-com ever made, Bareilly Ki Barfi made its way to viewers’ hearts. Kriti and Ayushmann shared an adorable bond on screen

