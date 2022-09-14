Ayushmann Khurrana is one of those actors whom people would watch on the big screen multiple times. Have a look at the list of actresses, Ayushmann has had a great chemistry withSource: Bollywood
Ayushmann has done 3 films with Bhumi, Dum lagake Haisha, Bala and Shubh Mangal Savdhan. Their paired was loved onscreen and they share a great friendship offscreen as wellSource: Bollywood
Ayushmann Khurrana’s recent hit Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui was a brilliant attempt of looking differently at the LGBTQ community. Not only that, but Ayushmann proved that he can look good with every actress he works with including Vaani KapoorSource: Bollywood
Dream Girl duo Ayushmann and Nushrat together were fire. Their bond was shown in a very sweet and simple manner but both of them did a fab jobSource: Bollywood
Sanya and Ayushmann shared a burning chemistry together in Badhai Ho. A film that talked about middle age pregnancy, movie completely won hearts of Ayushmann fansSource: Bollywood
The sweetest rom-com ever made, Bareilly Ki Barfi made its way to viewers’ hearts. Kriti and Ayushmann shared an adorable bond on screenSource: Bollywood
