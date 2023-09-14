Ayushmann Khurrana's top 10 movies that highlight important issues to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and other OTT platforms

Ayushmann Khurrana is known for his choice of content-driven movies. Here are our top picksSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 14, 2023
A comedy that breaks taboos surrounding late pregnancy and addresses generational conflicts.
Ayushmann's debut film where he plays a sperm donor, highlighting the issue of infertility with humor and sensitivity.
This movie deals with the issue of erectile dysfunction in a lighthearted yet meaningful way.
Ayushmann portrays a determined IPS officer fighting against caste-based discrimination and corruption.
A film that addresses body shaming and the importance of self-acceptance in a marriage.
A groundbreaking film that explores same-sex relationships and LGBTQ+ acceptance in India.
Ayushmann tackles the issue of premature balding and societal pressures related to physical appearance.
Anek is socio-political film that highlights the reality of Northeast India.
He takes on the role of a man with the ability to speak in a female voice, highlighting the quirks of society's obsession with phone sex lines.
A quirky comedy addressing issues of property ownership and generational conflicts.
