Ayushmann Khurrana's top 10 movies that highlight important issues to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and other OTT platforms

Ayushmann Khurrana is known for his choice of content-driven movies. Here are our top picks

Badhaai Ho - Disney+ Hotstar

A comedy that breaks taboos surrounding late pregnancy and addresses generational conflicts.

Vicky Donor - Amazon Prime Video

Ayushmann's debut film where he plays a sperm donor, highlighting the issue of infertility with humor and sensitivity.

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan - Amazon Prime Video

This movie deals with the issue of erectile dysfunction in a lighthearted yet meaningful way.

Article 15 - Netflix

Ayushmann portrays a determined IPS officer fighting against caste-based discrimination and corruption.

Dum Laga Ke Haisha - Amazon Prime Video

A film that addresses body shaming and the importance of self-acceptance in a marriage.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan - Amazon Prime Video

A groundbreaking film that explores same-sex relationships and LGBTQ+ acceptance in India.

Bala - Disney+ Hotstar

Ayushmann tackles the issue of premature balding and societal pressures related to physical appearance.

Anek - Netflix

Anek is socio-political film that highlights the reality of Northeast India.

Dream Girl - Dream Girl

He takes on the role of a man with the ability to speak in a female voice, highlighting the quirks of society's obsession with phone sex lines.

Gulabo Sitabo - Amazon Prime Video

A quirky comedy addressing issues of property ownership and generational conflicts.

