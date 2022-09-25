Bollywood couples who might get married soon

Have a look at these Bollywood couples who are in love with each other and we want them to get married soon

Siddharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani

Sid and Kiara made their relationship official on KWK and we can’t wait for their marriage

Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh

Jackky and Rakul made their relationship public a while ago

Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal

Richa and Ali are all set to get married in October

Tara Sutaria-Adar Jain

Tara and Adar are dating each other for quite sometime now and we are waiting for the marriage dates

Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare

Nupur has just proposed his lady love and we can’t wait for the marriage announcement

Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad

Hrithik and Saba make a cute pair and we wish for their marriage to happen soon

Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor

These two have been dating for a while now and they should get married soon

