Highest grossing South films at overseas box office

Many South movies have done very well at the box office in overseas market. Check out the list here...

Murtuza Iqbal

Source: Bollywood

Baahubali 2

SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2 starring Prabhas and Anushka Shetty collected US $60.7 million.

RRR

At second spot there's one more Rajamouli film. RRR collected US $27.4 million in overseas market.

KGF Chapter 2

Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2 minted a little less than RRR, US $26.4 million.

2.0

Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0 collected US $20.98 million at the overseas box office.

Vikram

Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram collected US $15.78 million.

Kabali

Rajinikanth starrer Kabali had minted US $15.19 million at the overseas box office.

Enthiran

Rajinikanth surely has a huge fan following in overseas market. Enthiran had minted US $14.82 million

Baahubali

Third Rajamouli film on he list. Baahubali had collected US $14.34 million.

