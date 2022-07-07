Many South movies have done very well at the box office in overseas market. Check out the list here...Source: Bollywood
SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2 starring Prabhas and Anushka Shetty collected US $60.7 million.Source: Bollywood
At second spot there's one more Rajamouli film. RRR collected US $27.4 million in overseas market.Source: Bollywood
Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2 minted a little less than RRR, US $26.4 million.Source: Bollywood
Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0 collected US $20.98 million at the overseas box office.Source: Bollywood
Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram collected US $15.78 million.Source: Bollywood
Rajinikanth starrer Kabali had minted US $15.19 million at the overseas box office.Source: Bollywood
Rajinikanth surely has a huge fan following in overseas market. Enthiran had minted US $14.82 millionSource: Bollywood
Third Rajamouli film on he list. Baahubali had collected US $14.34 million.Source: Bollywood
