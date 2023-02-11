Baahubali 2 to KGF 2: Top 10 highest earning South Indian films

Baahubali 2, RRR, Kantara, Vikram and more South Indian films which managed to top the highest grossing films tag. Here's how much these movies earned.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 11, 2023

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion reportedly grossed Rs. 1,810 crore (US$230 million).

Ponniyin Selvan: I

Ponniyin Selvan: I reportedly managed to collect Rs. 500 crore (US$63 million)

RRR

SS Rajamouli's film reportedly gained Rs. 1,258 crore (US$160 million).

K.G.F: Chapter 2

Yash's action film reportedly grabbed Rs. 1,250 crore (US$160 million).

Pushpa: The Rise

Pushpa reportedly collected Rs. 373 crore (US$47 million).

Vikram

Vikram reportedly grabbed Rs. 500 crore (US$63 million)

Saaho

Saaho reportedly managed to collect Rs. 439 crore (US$62.34 million)

Kantara

Rishab Shetty's film reportedly collected Rs. 400 crore (US$50 million).

Baahubali: The Beginning

Baahubali: The Beginning reportedly grabbed Rs. 600–650 crore (US$101.32 million)

2.0

The film reportedly collected Rs. 800 crore (US$100 million).

