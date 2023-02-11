Baahubali 2 to KGF 2: Top 10 highest earning South Indian films

Baahubali 2, RRR, Kantara, Vikram and more South Indian films which managed to top the highest grossing films tag. Here's how much these movies earned.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 11, 2023
Baahubali 2: The Conclusion reportedly grossed Rs. 1,810 crore (US$230 million).Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ponniyin Selvan: I reportedly managed to collect Rs. 500 crore (US$63 million)Source: Bollywoodlife.com
SS Rajamouli's film reportedly gained Rs. 1,258 crore (US$160 million).Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Yash's action film reportedly grabbed Rs. 1,250 crore (US$160 million).Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pushpa reportedly collected Rs. 373 crore (US$47 million).Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vikram reportedly grabbed Rs. 500 crore (US$63 million)Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Saaho reportedly managed to collect Rs. 439 crore (US$62.34 million)Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rishab Shetty's film reportedly collected Rs. 400 crore (US$50 million).Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Baahubali: The Beginning reportedly grabbed Rs. 600–650 crore (US$101.32 million)Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film reportedly collected Rs. 800 crore (US$100 million).Source: Bollywoodlife.com
