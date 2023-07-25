Baahubali to Pushpa: Top 10 Telugu box office grossers ever

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 25, 2023

Baahubali: The Conclusion

Netflix bought the rights of this film for a whopping Rs 255 crore

RRR

Directed by Rajamouli, RRR has done amazingly well and collected Rs 1250 crore at the box office

Baahubali: The Beginning

Yet again, Rajamouli's film remains to be the third highest grosser and collected Rs 600 crore.

Saaho

This film of Prabhas released after Baahubali and audiences had huge expectations on it. Saaho collected Rs 435 crore at the box office

Pushpa: The Rise

Starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles, the film collected Rs 365 crore at the box office.

Ala Vaikunthpurramulo

Allu Arjun and Trivikram's film is one of the most watched films in the south. This film collected Rs 280 crore at the box office.

Sarileru Neekevaru

With Mahesh Babu in the lead role, this film is a pakka commercial drama that entertained the audiences and collected Rs 240 crore

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy

Chiranjeevi delivered an amazing performance in this film and it collected Rs 235 crore in various languages

Waltair Veerayya

This film hit the screens on Sankranti this year and remains to be the biggest hit of the year and collected Rs 225 crore.

Rangasthalam

Ram Charan has delivered his career's best performance in this film. This Sukumar directorial collected Rs 216 crore.

