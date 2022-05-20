Kanika Kapoor's beautiful pre-wedding function

Kanika Kapoor is all set to tie the knot with Gautam...

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywood

Bride-to-be

Kanika Kapoor looks gorgeous at her pre-wedding function in London...

Celebration time

Kanika makes for the happiest and prettiest bride-to-be, don't you think?

The proposal 

Gautam went down on his knees to propose to his lady love Kanika...

Bridal adornments

Kanika and her bridesmaids helped Kanika get ready...

Fun and games

Kanika and Gautam took part in games at their pre-wedding...

Surprise Surprise

Kanika seems to be surprised by something... we love her expressions...

Bride-groom dance

Gautam and Kanika would have burned the dance floor on some Bollywood numbers...

Kanika weds Gautam

Congratulations to the bride and groom! 

