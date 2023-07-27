Baby to Fidaa: Top 10 Telugu low-budget films that are box office blockbuster hits

Recently released Telugu commercial drama Baby is running successfully at the theaters and was made in a low budget. Take a look at Top 10 Telugu films which were made in a low budget but are blockbuster hits.

Sarvepalli Bhavana

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 27, 2023

Baby

Directed by Sai Rajesh, this film is all about the triangle love story and how it has a sad ending.

Arjun Reddy

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film has Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role.

Bhale Bhale Magadivoy

This romantic comedy directed by Maruthi Dasari, featuring Nani and Lavanya Tripathi, was well-received by the audience.

Fidaa

Directed by Sekhar Kammula, this romantic drama starring Varun Tej and Sai Pallavi received immense love from the audience.

Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi

Directed by Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam, this buddy comedy film is a blockbuster hit.

Ninnu Kori

A romantic drama directed by Shiva Nirvana, starring Nani and Nivetha Thomas, it was praised for its storyline.

RX 100

This romantic drama directed by Ajay Bhupathi introduced Kartikeya Gummakonda and Payal Rajput to the Telugu film industry.

Pelli Choopulu

Pelli Choopulu is a romantic comedy directed by Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam and it garnered both critical acclaim and commercial success.

Geetha Govindam

Directed by Parasuram, this romantic comedy film starring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna was a blockbuster hit.

Middle Class Abbayi

Directed by Venu Sri Ram, this family drama featuring Nani and Sai Pallavi was appreciated by the audience and is an amazing commercial entertainer.

