Baby to Fidaa: Top 10 Telugu low-budget films that are box office blockbuster hits

Recently released Telugu commercial drama Baby is running successfully at the theaters and was made in a low budget. Take a look at Top 10 Telugu films which were made in a low budget but are blockbuster hits.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 27, 2023
Directed by Sai Rajesh, this film is all about the triangle love story and how it has a sad ending.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film has Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This romantic comedy directed by Maruthi Dasari, featuring Nani and Lavanya Tripathi, was well-received by the audience.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Directed by Sekhar Kammula, this romantic drama starring Varun Tej and Sai Pallavi received immense love from the audience.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Directed by Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam, this buddy comedy film is a blockbuster hit.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A romantic drama directed by Shiva Nirvana, starring Nani and Nivetha Thomas, it was praised for its storyline.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This romantic drama directed by Ajay Bhupathi introduced Kartikeya Gummakonda and Payal Rajput to the Telugu film industry.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pelli Choopulu is a romantic comedy directed by Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam and it garnered both critical acclaim and commercial success.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Directed by Parasuram, this romantic comedy film starring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna was a blockbuster hit.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Directed by Venu Sri Ram, this family drama featuring Nani and Sai Pallavi was appreciated by the audience and is an amazing commercial entertainer.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
