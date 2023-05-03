Backstreet Boys concert in India: Top 10 hits we want the boys to belt out
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 03, 2023
Larger Than Life gave the band a lot of cinematic and commercial success.
All I Have To Give was a guitar-based single and showed the harmony the boys could get.
Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely was from their third album Millenium which was a more mature ballad.
Incomplete was all about the mature Backstreet Boys.
Shape Of My Heart is a genuine song. Credit goes to the Boys.
As Long As You Love Me showcases the chemistry of the band.
I Want It That Way has been one of the most successful singles by the Backstreet Boys.
Everybody (Backstreet’s Back) is a rocking song which will set you swaying.
Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) is a ballad gem by the Backstreet Boys in 1997.
Drowning showcases the chemistry of the band.
