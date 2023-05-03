Backstreet Boys concert in India: Top 10 hits we want the boys to belt out

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 03, 2023

Larger Than Life gave the band a lot of cinematic and commercial success.

All I Have To Give was a guitar-based single and showed the harmony the boys could get.

Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely was from their third album Millenium which was a more mature ballad.

Incomplete was all about the mature Backstreet Boys.

Shape Of My Heart is a genuine song. Credit goes to the Boys.

As Long As You Love Me showcases the chemistry of the band.

I Want It That Way has been one of the most successful singles by the Backstreet Boys.

Everybody (Backstreet’s Back) is a rocking song which will set you swaying.

Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) is a ballad gem by the Backstreet Boys in 1997.

Drowning showcases the chemistry of the band.

