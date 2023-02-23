Backstreet Boys to perform in India after 13 years: Top 10 hits we can't wait for them to belt out

Backstreet Boys are coming to India soon. Before, they arrive these are the songs which you need to make a note of immediately of the American band of boys.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 23, 2023

Everybody (Backstreet's back)

In 1997, this song saw a huge success and it became impossible for anyone to be off the dance floor after listening to this song.

Quit Playing Games

This has been one of the pop songs which topped. Brian Littrell and Kevin Richardson finished the song when others were eating lunch.

As Long As You Love Me

This has been the best selling single by the boys.

Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely

This song earned a Grammy award nomination and has been from their studio album Milennium.

I'll Never Break Your Heart

Reportedly, this song introduced the band of boys to the stage.

I Want It That Way

This has been their signature song which was played in more than 25 countries.

Larger Than Life

This has been the second song from the Millennium which has been one of the best-selling albums.

We've Got It Goin' On

After 13 years Backstreet Boys will performing in India where they will have two concerts in Mumbai and Delhi. We've Got It Goin' On was the debut song of the band of boys.

Drowning

The band in Mumbai will be performing on 4th May at 7 pm at Jio Garden. Talking about Drowning song this has been one of their singles from their compilatuion album The Hits-Chapter One.

The Call

This was their second single from their album named Black & Blue.

