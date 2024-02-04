Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: All details about the Jordan schedule and what to expect from this visual extravaganza
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 04, 2024
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is one of the most awaited movies of 2024.
It is slated to release on the occasion of Eid and the teaser has already left fans excited.
It brings together an ensemble cast of Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Alaya F, Manushi Chillar, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha.
The film is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the man behind Tiger Zinda Hai, Sultan and Farzi.
The film is produced by Pooja Entertainment helmed by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani and is being made on a grand scale.
The film team shot at some stunning locales in Jordan recently. The four songs promise to be visually extravagant.
Shot at Wadi Rum in Aqaba, the natural beauty of the place gives the film a grand landscape and an unlimited horizon.
Tiger and Akshay shot on extreme weather, as low as 3 degree in barely anything to bring us spectacular songs.
A lot of local talent from Jordan was used for the filming of the movie that promises the perfect big screen experience.
Choreographed by Bosco-Ceaser, the songs boast of Arabic music and some lyrics as well to go with the feel of Wadi Rum, the place it was shot in.
Earlier, films like Dune 2, The Martian, Alladin and many more have been shot here.
Akshay, Tiger and the Bhagnanis hosted a few media at Jordan to show them the set where Bade Miyan Chote Miyan was filmed and it's stunningly beautiful to say the least.
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has all the ingredients to be the biggest action film of the year upon its release on April 10, Eid 2024.
