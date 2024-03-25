Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Top 9 upcoming Indian movies enjoying massive hype ahead of release 

Shivani Pawaskar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 25, 2024

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, two of the biggest action stars in the country. They play brothers in arms in a full-on action-packed movie by Ali Abbas Zafar.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan trailer is dropping tomorrow. The movie is releasing on 10th April 2024. 

Kalki 2989 AD starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and others is scheduled to release in May. Fans are looking forward to any update on the same. 

Singham Again which is scheduled for 15th August release has an ensemble cast which has left everyone excited for the movie.

Also releasing on 15th August is Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa 2. The buzz was this one has been on for years.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 starring Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimrii will have Vidya Balan making an appearance. It recently went on floors. Fans are super excited for this one. 

Kantara was a huge hit upon release. Since then, fans have been waiting for the next movie in the series. Kantara Chapter 1 was announced recently. It is yet to go on floors.

Raid 2 starring Ajay Devgn is releasing in November. The first part was a huge hit. 

Maidaan is an upcoming biographical sports drama movie starring Ajay Devgn. It is releasing on 10th April.  

Stree 2 will see Shraddha Kapoor reunite with Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Tripathi and others. It is very highly anticipated. 

Devara will see Janhvi Kapoor making her Telugu debut. Jr NTR stars in this one with Saif Ali Khan. It is a two-part movie

