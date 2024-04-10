Bade Miyan Chote Miyan box office collection day 1 prediction: BUMPER!
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 10, 2024
Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, the two Khiladis of Bollywood, are teaming up for the first time in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
South superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran is going to be the dreaded villain in this action thriller.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Manushi Chillar and Alaya F will be adding beauty and grace to this much-awaited film.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The buzz around Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is insane and the trailer has added to the craze. All eyes are on box office numbers.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
As the movie is releasing on Eid, it is anticipated that Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will take a bumper opening at the box office.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Trade expert Akshaye Rathi predicts that the movie can make around Rs 20 crore on its first day itself.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Trade expert Rohit Jaiswal predicts the same. He also adds that maximum the film will make around Rs 25 crore.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
On the second day, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is expected to see a massive jump in numbers.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The film enjoys a long weekend of sorts as it is releasing on Thursday and it is an Eid holiday.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Guess Bade Miyan and Chote Miyan will have all the reasons to celebrate this year.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 5 most watched web shows and films in India this week on Netflix and other OTT
Find Out More