Bade Miyan Chote Miyan box office collection day 1 prediction: BUMPER!

Nikita Thakkar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 10, 2024

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, the two Khiladis of Bollywood, are teaming up for the first time in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

South superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran is going to be the dreaded villain in this action thriller.

Manushi Chillar and Alaya F will be adding beauty and grace to this much-awaited film.

The buzz around Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is insane and the trailer has added to the craze. All eyes are on box office numbers.

As the movie is releasing on Eid, it is anticipated that Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will take a bumper opening at the box office.

Trade expert Akshaye Rathi predicts that the movie can make around Rs 20 crore on its first day itself.

Trade expert Rohit Jaiswal predicts the same. He also adds that maximum the film will make around Rs 25 crore.

On the second day, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is expected to see a massive jump in numbers.

The film enjoys a long weekend of sorts as it is releasing on Thursday and it is an Eid holiday.

Guess Bade Miyan and Chote Miyan will have all the reasons to celebrate this year.

Thanks For Reading!

