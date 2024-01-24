Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Top 10 reasons Akshay, Tiger, Prithviraj movie will be a blockbuster
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 24, 2024
The movie stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in key roles. They play soldiers and look dashing.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Prithviraj Sukumaran plays the lead antagonist in the movie.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
There are two Hindustan dialogues in the teaser which are goosebumps-inducing. One where the villain threatens the country and one where Akshay and Tiger challenge him as Hindustan.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay Kumar is back in action after a long time. He is the best in this genre. Fans love him in the genre.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan stars Akshay and Tiger who are the two biggest action heroes of the country. It is the first time they are coming together and everyone's excited.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ali Abbas Zafar is known for his action movies the most. His Tiger Zinda Hai and Bloody Daddy won hearts.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Prithviraj is very powerful as the villain though his face is not revealed in the teaser. He still delivers a stunning performance.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan teaser also has sci-fi elements such as AI and robots. The makers have planned something huge.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is shot on a massive scale. The filming took place in Mumbai, Scotland, London, Luton, Abu Dhabi, and Jordan.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The main theme of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is about India and its fight against terrorism. It is very appealing to the Indians.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Patriotism is one feeling that unites the masses. And the audience loves such movies a lot. We had the biggest hits based on the patriotic angle.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Moreover, the movie is releasing on the festive occasion of Eid. Fans would turn up in huge numbers to watch the movie.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Before Animal on OTT, Top 10 movies about father-son bond to watch on Netflix and other platforms
Find Out More