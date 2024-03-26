Bade Miyan Chote Miyan trailer: Top 10 signs the film will be a blockbuster
Nishant
| Mar 26, 2024
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan trailer was released on 26th March and is showing signs for the movie being a blockbuster.
The film features a star-studded cast like Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha, Alaya F, and Manushi Chillar.
The trailer promises a blend of high-octane action sequences, jaw-dropping stunts, and an adrenaline-pumping cinematic experience.
Akshay Kumar's involvement and dedication have raised the bar with real stunts and action sequences.
The film introduces the new pairings like Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran in an anti-hero role.
Ali Abbas Zafar is at the helm, already known for his successful projects, including Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai.
The already-released tracks from the movie, such as Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Mast Malang Jhoom, and Wallah Habibi are already trending.
Producer Jackky Bhagnani's vision to turn his father's popular IP into the biggest magnum opus is a testament to his passion and dedication.
The combination of action and comedy, coupled with real stunts, as highlighted by Akshay Kumar, promises an entertaining cinematic experience.
The collective efforts of the cast and crew will ensure a well-crafted and promising film.
The movie will also have a festive release on the occasion of Eid on 10th April 2024.
