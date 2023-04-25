Badshah to Yo Yo: Check real names of your fave rappers
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 25, 2023
Badshah's real name is Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia.

Yo Yo Honey Singh's real name is Hridesh Singh.

Altaf Tadavi aka MC Stan is one of the best rap musicians.

Baba Sehgal the first Indian rappers real name isHarjeet Singh Sehgal.

Bohemia's real name is Roger David.

Raftaar's real name is Dilin Nair.

Bilal Sheikh is best called as Emiway Bantai.

Vivian Wilson Fernandes is known by his stage name Divine.

Naved Shaikh is best known as Naezy.

Sukhdeep Singh is well known as his stage name called Sukh-E.

