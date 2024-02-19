BAFTA Awards 2024 Complete Winners List: Barbie snubbed; Oppenheimer, Poor Things win big

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 19, 2024

Oppenheimer won the Best Film Award. Christopher Nolan did it again, this time alongside Charles Roven and Emma Thomas. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Christopher Nolan also won the Best Director Award for Oppenheimer. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Da’Vine Joy Randolph picked up the Best Supporting Actress award for The Holdovers. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Robert Downey Jr. took home the Best Supporting Actor trophy for Oppenheimer. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Best Actress in the leading role goes to Emma Stone for Poor Things. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The BAFTA for Best Actor in a Leading Role goes to Cillian Murphy for Oppenheimer, obviously. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mia McKenna-Bruce picked up the BAFTA trophy in the Rising Star category. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Justine Triet and Arthur Harari won the Best Original Screenplay for Anatomy of Fall.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Cord Jefferson won Best Adapted Screenplay for American Fiction at the BAFTA 2024. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Deepika Padukone presented Jonathan Glazer with the Best Film Not in English Language Award for The Zone of Interest. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hayao Miyazaki and Toshio Suzuki picked up the Best Animated Film award for The Boy and the Heron. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Oppenheimer cinematographer Hyote Van Hyotema lifted the BAFTA trophy for Best Cinematography. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jennifer Lame won Best Editing for Oppenheimer at the BAFTAs. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Holly Waddington won Best Costume Design for Poor Things. Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier and Josh Weston picked the Best Make-up and Hair Award. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ludwig Goransson won Best Original Score for Oppenheimer. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shona Heath, James Price and Zsuzsa Mihalek picked up the trophy for Best Production Design on Poor Things.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Poor Things also won an award for special visual effects at the BAFTAs. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling's Barbie, shockingly, did not win any awards.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Jawan, Animal and other Top 8 Pan India movies you can enjoy on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT  

 

 Find Out More