BAFTA Awards 2024 Complete Winners List: Barbie snubbed; Oppenheimer, Poor Things win big
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 19, 2024
Oppenheimer won the Best Film Award. Christopher Nolan did it again, this time alongside Charles Roven and Emma Thomas.
Christopher Nolan also won the Best Director Award for Oppenheimer.
Da’Vine Joy Randolph picked up the Best Supporting Actress award for The Holdovers.
Robert Downey Jr. took home the Best Supporting Actor trophy for Oppenheimer.
Best Actress in the leading role goes to Emma Stone for Poor Things.
The BAFTA for Best Actor in a Leading Role goes to Cillian Murphy for Oppenheimer, obviously.
Mia McKenna-Bruce picked up the BAFTA trophy in the Rising Star category.
Justine Triet and Arthur Harari won the Best Original Screenplay for Anatomy of Fall.
Cord Jefferson won Best Adapted Screenplay for American Fiction at the BAFTA 2024.
Deepika Padukone presented Jonathan Glazer with the Best Film Not in English Language Award for The Zone of Interest.
Hayao Miyazaki and Toshio Suzuki picked up the Best Animated Film award for The Boy and the Heron.
Oppenheimer cinematographer Hyote Van Hyotema lifted the BAFTA trophy for Best Cinematography.
Jennifer Lame won Best Editing for Oppenheimer at the BAFTAs.
Holly Waddington won Best Costume Design for Poor Things. Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier and Josh Weston picked the Best Make-up and Hair Award.
Ludwig Goransson won Best Original Score for Oppenheimer.
Shona Heath, James Price and Zsuzsa Mihalek picked up the trophy for Best Production Design on Poor Things.
Poor Things also won an award for special visual effects at the BAFTAs.
Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling's Barbie, shockingly, did not win any awards.
