Baisakhi 2023: Top 10 songs to make you sway
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 13, 2023
Vaisakhi by Baljit Maluka is a hit song as it has old beats and good lyrics which will give you a feel of Punjab.
Jind Mahi is a very famous Punjabi folk song. Listen to Malkit Singh's version.
Baisakhi is nothing without Panth Khalsa by Gary Hothi. It is about the formation of the Khalsa.
Your Baisakhi playlist is incomplete without Vaisakhi Aa Gayi by Surinder Kala.
Paani Panja Dariyanwan Da by Satinder Sartaj will give you a feel of Punjab.
O Jatta Aayi Vaisakhi will make you nostalgic this Baisakhi.
Jogi Mahi from Bachna Ae Haseeno is one of the hit Baisakhi songs.
Aisa Des Hai Mera song from Veer Zara is known to all.
Tutak Tutak Tutiyan by Malkit Singh
Mere Desh Ki Dharti from Upkar needs to be heard this Baisakhi.
Aisa Des Hai Mera from Veer Zaara is the best Baisakhi song
