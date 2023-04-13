Baisakhi 2023: Top 10 songs to make you sway

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 13, 2023

Vaisakhi by Baljit Maluka is a hit song as it has old beats and good lyrics which will give you a feel of Punjab.

Jind Mahi is a very famous Punjabi folk song. Listen to Malkit Singh's version.

Baisakhi is nothing without Panth Khalsa by Gary Hothi. It is about the formation of the Khalsa.

Your Baisakhi playlist is incomplete without Vaisakhi Aa Gayi by Surinder Kala.

Paani Panja Dariyanwan Da by Satinder Sartaj will give you a feel of Punjab.

O Jatta Aayi Vaisakhi will make you nostalgic this Baisakhi.

Jogi Mahi from Bachna Ae Haseeno is one of the hit Baisakhi songs.

Aisa Des Hai Mera song from Veer Zara is known to all.

Tutak Tutak Tutiyan by Malkit Singh

Mere Desh Ki Dharti from Upkar needs to be heard this Baisakhi.

