Bambai Meri Jaan and more: Top 10 engaging crime thriller web series on Netflix Amazon Prime and more

Top crime thrillers that will leave you entertained and how.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 20, 2023

Bambai Meri Jaan

The newest web series on Amazon Prime Video starring Kay Kay Menon and others is as thrilling as it can get.

Asur

Asur series on JioCinema is among the finest crime thrillers.

Dahaad

The thriller about a serial killer played by Vijay Varma is on Amazon Prime Video.

Kohrra

Barun Sobti's Kohrra on Netflix will give you chills.

Khakee: The Bihar Chapter

Avinash Tiwary's web series Khakee: The Bihar Chapter is on Netflix.

Paatal Lok

Paatal Lok has finest actors like Jaydeep Ahlawat, Abhishek Banerjee and more. It is on Amazon Prime Video.

Aashram

MX Player's show Aashram starring Bobby Deol is about a self-proclaimed Godman who has an evil side.

Human

The medical crime drama is on Disney+Hotstar.

Mirzapur

The crime thriller series on Amazon Prime Video is among the most popular ones.

Farzi

Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi's Farzi on Amazon Prime Video is engaging and how.

Kerala Crime Files

Kerala Crime Files is about cops trying to solve a complicated murder mystery. It is on Disney+Hotstar.

Guns and Gulaabs

Guns and Gulaabs on Netflix is a fun watch.

