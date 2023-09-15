Bambai Meri Jaan review: Kay Kay Menon and Avinash Tiwary shine in this gangster drama filled with crime and gore

Read our Bambai Meri Jaan review to understand whether its worth your watch

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 15, 2023

Bambai Meri Jaan

Bambai Meri Jaan is a period crime thriller web series starring Kay Kay Menon, Avinash Tiwary, and Kritika Kamra in lead roles.

Bambai Meri Jaan review

The web series provides a glimpse into the Bombay of the post-independence era, with its crime-infested streets.

Story

The story is loosely based on the life of Mumbai mafia don Dawood Ibrahim.

What’s it about?

This isn’t the first cinematic work on Dawood Ibrahim but put forward a never-explored-before angle through the eyes of his father who was a police officer.

What’s Hot?

Mumbai Meri Jaan stands as a true masterpiece in the world of gangster series, capturing the essence of its era through thoughtful performances and a captivating background score.

What’s Not?

While a few episodes may seem slow initially, your patience will be rewarded as the show becomes increasingly engaging.

Overall

The web series boasts a compelling screenplay, remarkable cinematography, and outstanding acting.

Performance

Ismail Qadri's character, portrayed by Kay Kay Menon, appears tailor-made for the actor, and he has executed the role impeccably.

Performance

Avinash Tiwary stands out portraying Dawood Ibrahim although the real name is not used in the show.

Creators

The 10-episodic show Bambai Meri Jaan is created by Rensil D’Silva and directed by Shujaat Saudagar.

Where to watch?

Kay Kay Menon’s new crime web series is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

