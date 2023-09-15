Bambai Meri Jaan review: Kay Kay Menon and Avinash Tiwary shine in this gangster drama filled with crime and gore

Read our Bambai Meri Jaan review to understand whether its worth your watchSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 15, 2023
Bambai Meri Jaan is a period crime thriller web series starring Kay Kay Menon, Avinash Tiwary, and Kritika Kamra in lead roles.
The web series provides a glimpse into the Bombay of the post-independence era, with its crime-infested streets.
The story is loosely based on the life of Mumbai mafia don Dawood Ibrahim.
This isn't the first cinematic work on Dawood Ibrahim but put forward a never-explored-before angle through the eyes of his father who was a police officer.
Mumbai Meri Jaan stands as a true masterpiece in the world of gangster series, capturing the essence of its era through thoughtful performances and a captivating background score.
While a few episodes may seem slow initially, your patience will be rewarded as the show becomes increasingly engaging.
The web series boasts a compelling screenplay, remarkable cinematography, and outstanding acting.
Ismail Qadri's character, portrayed by Kay Kay Menon, appears tailor-made for the actor, and he has executed the role impeccably.
Avinash Tiwary stands out portraying Dawood Ibrahim although the real name is not used in the show.
The 10-episodic show Bambai Meri Jaan is created by Rensil D'Silva and directed by Shujaat Saudagar.
Kay Kay Menon's new crime web series is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
