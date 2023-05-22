New releases this week in theaters and OTT

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 22, 2023

Upcoming new movies and web series set to release in the 4th week of May 2023.

Manoj Bajpayee’s Bandaa releasing in theaters on 23rd May.

The Little Mermaid will release theatrically on May 26th.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Neha Sharma’s Jogira Sa Ra Ra releasing in theaters on 26th May.

The Kardashians Season 3 will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar from 27th May.

Sanjay Mishra’s Coat will is scheduled to release in theaters on 26th May.

Blood & Gold will stream on Netflix from 26th May.

Jimmy Sheirgill’s Aazam will open in cinemas on 26th May.

City of Dreams season 3 will stream on Disney+ Hotstar on 26th May.

Spy-adventure series FUBAR will stream on Netflix on 25th May.

Thriller drama Turn of the Tide will stream on Netflix from 26th May.

