Bandit Queen

Shekhar Kapur's film was banned in India due to explicit scenes, abusive language and more.

Nikita Thakkar

FIRE

Deepa Mehta's film depicting lesbianism was banned.

Kama Sutra

Mira Nair's ama Sutra - A Tale Of Love too wasn't cleared by censor board.

The Pink Mirror

The Pink Mirror by Sridhar Rangayan that has trans-sexuality in the background was banned in India.

Water

John Abraham-starrer written by Anurag Kashyap got engulfed in many controversies and was eventually banned.

Firaaq

A film based on Gujarat Riots did not make it to the theatres.

Gandu

This Bengali film was controversial over its oral sex scenes and more.

Sins

Censor Board did not give a green signal to this film thanks to nude scenes.

