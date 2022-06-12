Shekhar Kapur's film was banned in India due to explicit scenes, abusive language and more.Source: Bollywood
Deepa Mehta's film depicting lesbianism was banned.Source: Bollywood
Mira Nair's ama Sutra - A Tale Of Love too wasn't cleared by censor board.Source: Bollywood
The Pink Mirror by Sridhar Rangayan that has trans-sexuality in the background was banned in India.Source: Bollywood
John Abraham-starrer written by Anurag Kashyap got engulfed in many controversies and was eventually banned.Source: Bollywood
A film based on Gujarat Riots did not make it to the theatres.Source: Bollywood
This Bengali film was controversial over its oral sex scenes and more.Source: Bollywood
Censor Board did not give a green signal to this film thanks to nude scenes.Source: Bollywood
