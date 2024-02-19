Banned in theatres, now streaming on OTT: Top 10 movies to watch now
Janhvi Sharma
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 19, 2024
Un-Freedom is a story of lesbian couple. Watch on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kissa Kursi Ka is available to watch on YouTube. It is a political drama.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anurag Kashyap's Black Friday was banned by the censor board is now streaming on Disney+Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Water on YouTube was also banned by the censor board.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Loev is on Netflix which deals with gay couple love story.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gandu is streaming on Netflix was banned due to its abusive language.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fire deals with homosexuality and is available to watch on YouTube.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Parzania deals with 2002 Gujarat riots is available on Disney+Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Inshallah Football is streaming on YouTube.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Angry Indian Goddess is available to stream on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Article 370, Poacher and more new movies, web series releasing in theatres and OTT this week
Find Out More