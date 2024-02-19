Banned in theatres, now streaming on OTT: Top 10 movies to watch now

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 19, 2024

Un-Freedom is a story of lesbian couple. Watch on Netflix.

Kissa Kursi Ka is available to watch on YouTube. It is a political drama.

Anurag Kashyap's Black Friday was banned by the censor board is now streaming on Disney+Hotstar.

Water on YouTube was also banned by the censor board.

Loev is on Netflix which deals with gay couple love story.

Gandu is streaming on Netflix was banned due to its abusive language.

Fire deals with homosexuality and is available to watch on YouTube.

Parzania deals with 2002 Gujarat riots is available on Disney+Hotstar.

Inshallah Football is streaming on YouTube.

Angry Indian Goddess is available to stream on Netflix.

