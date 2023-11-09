Banned: Top 12 movies that the Censor Board didn't want you to see but are now streaming on OTT

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 09, 2023

Parzania faced a ban because it highlighted the Gujarat riots. However, it is now available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Loev now streaming on Netflix faced a theatrical ban because of gay couple story.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fire, a groundbreaking film exploring same-sex love, was banned but streaming on Amazon Prime Video and YouTube.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Angry Indian Goddesses was banned by the central board but is now streaming on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anurag Kashyap’s Black Friday is now available on Disney+ Hotstar after facing CBFC ban.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Water is a story of a widow and can be watched on YouTube.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kama Sutra: A Tale of Love is an erotic drama set in ancient India and can be watched on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bandit Queen, a controversial biopic of Phoolan Devi did not release in theaters but is available on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Unfreedom, which explores homosexuality and religious extremism, is streaming on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Firaaq did not see the light of theater but is now available on Amazon Prime Video and Zee 5.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kissa Kursee Kaa was banned but is now available on YouTube.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Inshallah Football is available on Youtube for free.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Before Tiger 3, Top 10 Indian films where the hero defeated enemies from Pakistan

 

 Find Out More