Banned: Top 12 movies that the Censor Board didn't want you to see but are now streaming on OTT
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 09, 2023
Parzania faced a ban because it highlighted the Gujarat riots. However, it is now available on Disney+ Hotstar.
Loev now streaming on Netflix faced a theatrical ban because of gay couple story.
Fire, a groundbreaking film exploring same-sex love, was banned but streaming on Amazon Prime Video and YouTube.
Angry Indian Goddesses was banned by the central board but is now streaming on Netflix.
Anurag Kashyap’s Black Friday is now available on Disney+ Hotstar after facing CBFC ban.
Water is a story of a widow and can be watched on YouTube.
Kama Sutra: A Tale of Love is an erotic drama set in ancient India and can be watched on Amazon Prime Video.
Bandit Queen, a controversial biopic of Phoolan Devi did not release in theaters but is available on Amazon Prime Video.
Unfreedom, which explores homosexuality and religious extremism, is streaming on Netflix.
Firaaq did not see the light of theater but is now available on Amazon Prime Video and Zee 5.
Kissa Kursee Kaa was banned but is now available on YouTube.
Inshallah Football is available on Youtube for free.
