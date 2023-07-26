Barbie gets her Ken from Bollywood: Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor and more actors who can be the perfect fit

Here is a list of Bollywood actors who can be perfect to play the role of Ken in Barbie movie.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 26, 2023
As Barbie released on 21st July Barbie fever is across the world and Bollywood is also enjoying it.
Here are Bollywood actors who can be a perfect fit to play the role of Ken.
Ranveer Singh is energetic and can take up the role very well.
Kartik Aaryan has a lot of energy and charisma which could be perfect for Ken.
Shahid Kapoor who used to be the chocolate boy is now the handsome hunk of Bollywood which makes him a perfect fit.
Vicky Kaushal could bring depth and complexity to the character of Ken.
Hrithik Roshan has a charming personality which makes him a great fit for the role of Ken.
Siddharth Malhotra has a masculine look that would be perfect for the role of Ken.
Ayushmann Khurrana is known for his unconventional roles and could bring a unique perspective to the role of Ken.
Aditya Roy Kapur has a boyish charm that would be perfect for the role of Ken.
Ranbir Kapoor has a boyish charm that would be perfect for the role of Ken.
Rajkummar Rao could bring depth and complexity to the character of Ken.
