Barbie gets her Ken from Bollywood: Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor and more actors who can be the perfect fit

Here is a list of Bollywood actors who can be perfect to play the role of Ken in Barbie movie.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 26, 2023

Barbie

As Barbie released on 21st July Barbie fever is across the world and Bollywood is also enjoying it.

Barbie gets her Ken from Bollywood

Here are Bollywood actors who can be a perfect fit to play the role of Ken.

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh is energetic and can take up the role very well.

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan has a lot of energy and charisma which could be perfect for Ken.

Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor who used to be the chocolate boy is now the handsome hunk of Bollywood which makes him a perfect fit.

Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal could bring depth and complexity to the character of Ken.

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan has a charming personality which makes him a great fit for the role of Ken.

Siddharth Malhotra

Siddharth Malhotra has a masculine look that would be perfect for the role of Ken.

Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana is known for his unconventional roles and could bring a unique perspective to the role of Ken.

Aditya Roy Kapur

Aditya Roy Kapur has a boyish charm that would be perfect for the role of Ken.

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor has a boyish charm that would be perfect for the role of Ken.

Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar Rao could bring depth and complexity to the character of Ken.

