Barbie, Oppenheimer, Saltburn: 2023's biggest movies to stream online

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 04, 2024

A lot of secrets and romance evolve as the story continues in Fair Play.

Rustin, which focuses on the efforts of civil rights activist Bayard Rustin to organize and carry out the historic March on Washington.

Barbie was a family entertainer and was loved by many.

May December is an extraordinary film to watch for the detailings of the film.

"Maestro," starring Bradley Cooper, had a highly praised Venice Film Festival debut and is predicted to be a big contender for the Academy Awards.

At the global box office, Across the Spider-Verse brought in $690 million and garnered critical acclaim.

It's becoming clear that Saltburn is one of the year's most divisive films as it is what everyone is talking about.

Christopher Nolan is the writer and director of the 2023 epic biographical thriller film Oppenheimer.

