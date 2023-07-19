Barbie X Bollywood by AI
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 19, 2023
Anushka Sharma reminds us of Sejal from Jab Harry Met Sejal.
Kareena Kapoor Khan reminds us of Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.
Disha Patani has always given Barbie vibes.
Deepika Padukone is a stunner always.
Suhana Khan looks cuter in this one, no?
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan reminds us of Guzaarish days. She looks so pretty!
Katrina Kaif is the boss babe Barbie.
This Barbie is going to marry soon. Parineeti looks gorgeous.
Shraddha Kapoor in a floral dress reminds us of Aisha from Ek Villain.
AI gives Alia Bhatt a Frida Kahlo crown look.
Have you booked your tickets for Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling starrer Barbie?
