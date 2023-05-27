Top 10 Bollywood movies on OTT which are a remake of Korean films

Take a look at the list of Bollywood movies on OTT which are remakes of Korean films.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 27, 2023

Radhe

Radhe on Zee 5 has been inspired by Korean movie The Outlaws which was a crime action thriller.

Barfi

Barfi on Netflix was inspired by Lover’s Concerto a Korean movie.

Te3n

Te3n on Amazon Prime Video is based on the Korean movie Montage.

Bharat

Bharat on Amazon Prime Video is inspired from Ode to My Fathe.

Ek Villain

Ek Villain on Disney+Hotstar has been remade from I Saw the Devil movie.

Dhamaka

Dhamaka on Netflix is inspired from The Terror Live.

Zinda

Zinda on Amazon Prime Video has been copied from Oldboy.

Jazbaa

Jazbaa on Zee 5 has been remade from Seven Days.

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo on Amazon Prime Video has been inspired from Masquerade.

Rocky Handsome

Rocky Handsome on Sony Liv has been inspired from The Man From Nowhere.

