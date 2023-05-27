Top 10 Bollywood movies on OTT which are a remake of Korean films

Take a look at the list of Bollywood movies on OTT which are remakes of Korean films.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 27, 2023
Radhe on Zee 5 has been inspired by Korean movie The Outlaws which was a crime action thriller.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Barfi on Netflix was inspired by Lover’s Concerto a Korean movie.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Te3n on Amazon Prime Video is based on the Korean movie Montage.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bharat on Amazon Prime Video is inspired from Ode to My Fathe.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ek Villain on Disney+Hotstar has been remade from I Saw the Devil movie.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dhamaka on Netflix is inspired from The Terror Live.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Zinda on Amazon Prime Video has been copied from Oldboy.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jazbaa on Zee 5 has been remade from Seven Days.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Prem Ratan Dhan Payo on Amazon Prime Video has been inspired from Masquerade.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rocky Handsome on Sony Liv has been inspired from The Man From Nowhere.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Many Bollywood movies are inspired by Korean content.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Most of the Korean-inspired Bollywood movies were hits.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!