Bawaal and more Bollywood films and web series ruined due to bad casting

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 22, 2023

Shraddha Kapoor in Haseena Parkar was considered to be misfit.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Imran Khan's casting in Once Upon A Time In Mumbai Dobaara was also not apt!

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bhumi Pednekar was not the right fit for Bala.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Many felt that Salman Khan wasn't the right cast for Tubelight.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The casting of Taj - Divided by Blood was totally off.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Saif Ali Khan's casting in Tandav called many controversies.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma's casting in Jab Harry Met Sejal did not do wonders.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bombay Velvet was probably not right for Ranbir Kapoor.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Abhishek Bachchan in Raavan was not on par with Vikram.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Now, Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's casting in Bawaal is not being liked by all.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 Most-Liked Hindi web series of the first half of 2023, Asur 2, The Night Manager and more

 

 Find Out More