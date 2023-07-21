Bawaal to The Trial: What to watch this weekend on OTT

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 21, 2023

Bawaal is the newest release on OTT. Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor movie is available on Amazon Prime Video.

Trial Period is now love on Jio Cinema.

Watch The Trial starring Kajol to know all about the buzz. It's on Disney+Hotstar.

Watch Adhura for a spooky weekend.

The Night Manager 2 is among the top trending series for you to watch on the weekend.

Afwaah is also highly rated one.

Kohrra on Netflix will leave you intrigued.

College Romance season 4 is up on SonyLiv to add a little spark in your loved life.

Do Gubbare on Jio Cinema is a lighthearted film to watch this weekend.

Sonam Kapoor's comeback film Blind is up on Jio Cinema.

