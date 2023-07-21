Bawaal to The Trial: What to watch this weekend on OTT
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 21, 2023
Bawaal is the newest release on OTT. Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor movie is available on Amazon Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Trial Period is now love on Jio Cinema.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Watch The Trial starring Kajol to know all about the buzz. It's on Disney+Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Watch Adhura for a spooky weekend.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Night Manager 2 is among the top trending series for you to watch on the weekend.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Afwaah is also highly rated one.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kohrra on Netflix will leave you intrigued.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
College Romance season 4 is up on SonyLiv to add a little spark in your loved life.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Do Gubbare on Jio Cinema is a lighthearted film to watch this weekend.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sonam Kapoor's comeback film Blind is up on Jio Cinema.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 steamy web series on OTT to watch with your romantic partner
Find Out More