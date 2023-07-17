Bawaal, Trial Period and more releases on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and more OTT platforms

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 17, 2023

The Trial on Disney+ Hotstar has Kajol in the lead. The Trial has been directed by Suparn Varma.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s Bawaal is a love saga all set to release on July 21 on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Spy thriller series Special Ops - Lioness is a must-watch on 23rd July 2023

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Netflix has revealed a trailer for a new documentary titled Unknown: Cave of Bone. Watch it now.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Deepest Breath, an exceptional Netflix documentary written and directed by Laura McGann. It is releasing on 19th July 2023.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

They Cloned Tyrone is a sci-fi comedy film on Netflix releasing on 21st July 2023

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Universal Pictures has finally unveiled Christopher Nolan’s atomic bomb epic Oppenheimer which is a theatrical release.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Warner Bros Barbie is set to have a theatrical release on July 21 and has Margt Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Warner Bros Barbie is set to have a theatrical release on July 21 and has Margt Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fans of Gujarati cinema have every reason to rejoice as Bachubhai is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

There are many entertaining shows and movies coming this week.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

There are many big releases on OTT, check it out.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 Indian action heroes that leave us on awe with their kicks and punches

 

 Find Out More