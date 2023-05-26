Top 10 fantasy animes you need to check on Netflix

Watch out for these fantastic anime shows on Netflix for a great weekend.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 26, 2023
Beastars is about a wolf who passes high school to find out about a recent murder. His love with a rabbit is complex.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
BNA (Brand New Animal) is about humans facing consequences as they are able to transform.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Children of the Whales is one of the most unique animes.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is about demons, technologies and the slayers.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Little Witch Academia is for the younger and older generation.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic is about the story of Alibaba and Aladdin.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Record of Grancrest War is an anime where war has happened between two nations.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shaman King has been one of the famous animes since 2000.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sirius the Jaeger is about vampire hunters called Jaegers who run to Japan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Seven Deadly Sins is set in the medieval world fantasy world.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
These anime shows are remarkable and have created a fanbase.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A lot of these fantasy drama shows have pretty life lessons.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!