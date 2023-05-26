Top 10 fantasy animes you need to check on Netflix

Watch out for these fantastic anime shows on Netflix for a great weekend.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 26, 2023

Beastars

Beastars is about a wolf who passes high school to find out about a recent murder. His love with a rabbit is complex.

BNA (Brand New Animal)

BNA (Brand New Animal) is about humans facing consequences as they are able to transform.

Children of the Whales

Children of the Whales is one of the most unique animes.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is about demons, technologies and the slayers.

Little Witch Academia

Little Witch Academia is for the younger and older generation.

Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic

Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic is about the story of Alibaba and Aladdin.

Record of Grancrest War

Record of Grancrest War is an anime where war has happened between two nations.

Shaman King

Shaman King has been one of the famous animes since 2000.

Sirius the Jaeger

Sirius the Jaeger is about vampire hunters called Jaegers who run to Japan.

The Seven Deadly Sins

The Seven Deadly Sins is set in the medieval world fantasy world.

Fantasy

These anime shows are remarkable and have created a fanbase.

Impressive

A lot of these fantasy drama shows have pretty life lessons.

