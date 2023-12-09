Beauty and The Beast and more Top 10 fantasy movies to watch on Disney+ Hotstar and more OTT
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 09, 2023
Beauty and the Beast streaming on Disney+ Hotstar will take you to a fantasy world.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Chronicles of Narnia series is available on Amazon Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Shape of Water on Disney+ Hotstar is set against a Cold War backdrop.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Stardust on Amazon Prime Video is about a young man's quest to retrieve a fallen star in a magical realm filled with witches and pirates.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Little Mermaid is a fantasy musical film on Disne+ Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Spirited Away is fantasy adventure film on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Lord of the Rings trilogy is an epic fantasy saga streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pan's Labyrinth is a dark and visually stunning film on Amazon Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Harry Potter on Amazon Prime Video explores the young wizard through his adventures at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Jungle Book on Amazon Prime Video is about a boy raised by wolves in the jungle.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 most romantic songs of 2023 that we will take with us into 2024
Find Out More