Beauty tips from Janhvi Kapoor to get New Year party ready

If you want to have flawless skin like Janhvi Kapoor then all you need to follow is her skincare routine. Here, take a look at the same which is simple and easy.Source: Bollywood
The actress likes to follow a simple routine. She likes to apply Hyaluronic acid face serum before she hits the bed.Source: Bollywood
The actress believes that a good night's sleep can do wonders for the well-being of your skin.Source: Bollywood
According to a Times Now report, the actress uses a homemade oil with hibiscus flower on her skin.Source: Bollywood
She likes to apply milk, honey and fruits on her face to get glowing and supple skin.Source: Bollywood
The actress also uses a fresh fruit mask on her skin which is natural and organic.Source: Bollywood
The actress believes in drinking lots of water to get supple smooth baby-type skin.Source: Bollywood
The Dhadak actress believes that one needs to be in a happy frame of mind, as that gives a good glow to the skin.Source: Bollywood
The actress believes in hitting the bed early, for getting that glow.Source: Bollywood
The actress likes to apply leftover fruits on her face as it helps in exfoliation.Source: Bollywood
Last but not the least, the diva indulges in Pilates which keeps her skin healthy and supple.Source: Bollywood
