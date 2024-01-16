Before 12th Fail fame Medha Shankr, THESE Bollywood celebs went bankrupt 

Shivani Pawaskar

Shivani Pawaskar

Medha Shankr played Shraddha Joshi in 12th Fail alongside Vikrant Massey. The movie is a blockbuster. 

Medha recently revealed how she survived with her father in Mumbai. Let's have a look at other stars who went bankrupt. 

Govinda once broke down in front of media after he did not receive a single offer for about 3 to 4 years. Partner helped him revivew his career somehow. 

Shah Rukh Khan put his everything into the making of Ra.One. It was made on a budget of Rs 150 crore. 

However, the movie bombed at the box office. He had reportedly signed blank cheques during production. 

Preity Zinta produced Ishkq In Paris with her own money. Unfortunately, it led to her going brankrupt. 

In 2004, Anupam Kher started an acting institute just to survive and get out of debt. 

It is said Shilpa Shetty put everything on the making of the anthem of her cricket team, Rajasthan Royals. 

Amitabh Bachchan's company ABCL went bankrupt in 1999. It is said all his properties were mortgaged. 

As per reports, Jackie Shroff had taken load from Sajid Nadiadwala which he couldn't repay due to strong of flops. He had to sell his properties.

Mera Naam Joker was one of the most ambitious project of Raj Kapoor. But it was a big disaster which left him bankrupt. 

