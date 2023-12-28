Before 12th Fail on OTT, other movies about doing the impossible to watch on Netflix and more
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 28, 2023
Vidhu Vinod Chopra's movie 12th Fail starring Vikrant Massey is one inspiring tale.
The story is of a young boy from poverty-stricken home clearing the toughest exam ever - UPSC.
12th Fail is all set to release on Netflix on December 29. Here are other movies about achieving the impossible to watch on OTT before 12th Fail.
Ghoomer on Zee5 is about a woman cricketer who loses her one arm yet doesn't give up. Rather becomes a bowler and achieves her dreams.
Manjhi – The Mountain Man on Netflix is about a man carving a road through a mountain. It is after his wife's death due to lack of infrastructure that he sets on this mission.
Soorma on Netflix is biographical drama about hockey player Sandeep Singh. He got paralysed after an accidental gunshot but he did not give up.
Lagaan on Netflix is also a motivational film that teaches you to have belief in yourself. The movie is about villagers defeating Britishers in a game of cricket to get rid of taxes.
Mission Mangal on Disney+Hotstar is about India's Mars Orbiter Mission. India created history with Mangalyaan as it was the least-expensive Mars Mission, something that was termed impossible.
Lakshya movie starring Hrithik Roshan states that nothing is impossible if you are dedicated enough to achieve it. The movie is on Netflix.
Bajrangi Bhaijaan is a story of a man who puts in all his efforts to reunite a speech impaired girl from Pakistan with her family. The film is on Disney+Hotstar.
Bhaag Milkha Bhaag is on YouTube. It is a biographical drama about Milkha Singh who won gold at Commonwealth Games despite all odds.
