Before 12th Fail on OTT, Top 10 movies and web series about IAS and IPS officers that are a must watch
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 15, 2023
12th Fail starring Vikrant Massey is one of the most successful films of 2023. It is a story of a man from small town going on to become an IAS officer.
After a successful box office run, the movie is all set to release on OTT giant Zee5, reportedly in the month of January.
But before 12th Fail, here's a look at other Bollywood movies and web series that centered around IAS officers.
Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana on Zee5 has Rajkummar Rao's character going to become an IAS officer after his bride runs away stating he is simply a clerk.
Wanted movie on Zee5 has Salman Khan playing an undercover IPS officer. It is a twisted tale between the police and gangsters.
Shanghai on MX Player and Zee5 has Abhay Deol playing an IAS officer. It is a political thriller revolving around an activist's death.
Aspirants on Amazon Prime Video is about three friends preparing for UPSC exams. Naveen Kasturia who plays Abhilash Sharma goes on to become an IAS officer.
Gangaajal on Zee5 has Ajay Devgn playing an IPS officer. He is an honest cop tasked to reduce crime.
Shool on Disney+Hotstar and Amazon Prime Video has Manoj Bajpayee playing an IPS officer. He is an honest cop facing the wrath of corrupt politician.
Sarfarosh on Zee5 has Aamir Khan's character joining the Indian Police Services after his brother is killed by terrorists.
Sehar movie on Zee5 has Arshad Warsi playing an SSP.
