Before 12th Fail on OTT, watch these best performances by Vikrant Massey in Mirzapur and more
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 14, 2023
One of the most recent works of Vikrant Massey came in the form of 12th Fail.
The movie was released this year only and despite being low on budget the movie didn’t fail to deliver.
The movie is expected to be released on OTT platforms in the early months of 2024.
Here are some more of his works that you can enjoy on OTT.
Mumbaiker is a thriller romance series in which he played the part of Massey himself. On JioCinema.
Gaslight was one of the mystery-thrillers he was a part of this year only, on Disney+ Hotstar.
He was a part of Love Hostel, another thriller romance movie alongside Bobby Deol, Sanya Malhotra among others. On Zee5.
He played a lead role in the thriller crime movie Forensic on Zee5.
He was a part of Chhapaak, which helped raise awareness against acid attack victims. On Disney+ Hotstar.
In Past, he has done several other movies as well some to raise awareness in the public regarding certain tropics or just a light-hearted comedies.
Meanwhile, Lipstick Under My Burkha tries to break through the various taboos of Indian culture. On Prime Video.
He was also a part of Dil Dhadakne Do, a romance movie on Netflix.
Massey also starred in A Death in the Gunj, a movie that aims to raise awareness against mental health issues. On Prime Video.
