Before 12th Fail on OTT, watch these movies of hope and resilience on Netflix and more
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 14, 2023
12th Fail is a movie that portrays the never-give-up attitude in all its glory.
Vikrant Massey's movie shows that with hard work and resilience, you can achieve your goals.
If you like movies like that, ones that will spark a glow in your heart then you should check these out as well.
Manjhi: The Mountain Man is based on a true story, it follows a man who carves a path through a mountain against all odds.
Taare Zameen Par is a story of a dyslexic child finding hope and support through an understanding teacher.
Lagaan revolves around villagers challenging British rule through a cricket match, showcasing resilience and unity.
Dangal is based on the true story of wrestlers Mahavir Singh Phogat and his daughters, highlighting determination and resilience in breaking societal barriers.
An NRI discovers the meaning of life while trying to bring positive changes in a rural village, Watch Swades.
I Am Kalam, is the story of a poor boy who dreams of changing his destiny through education.
Udaan is the story of a teenager pursuing his dreams despite family opposition.
Dear Zindagi explores mental health and resilience in a young woman's journey of self-discovery and healing.
