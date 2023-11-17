Before 2023 ends Top 11 Korean thriller shows to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 17, 2023
If you haven’t watched the popular Korean thriller Squid Game then give it a try on Netflix.
Grid is a sci-fi thriller streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.
The crime thriller Again My Life is streaming on Viki Rakuten.
Celebrity streaming on Netflix reveals the dark side of fame.
Vincenzo is a must-watch Korean thriller on Netflix.
Anna is a Korean psychological thriller on Amazon Prime Video.
Narco-Saints on Netflix is inspired by real-life events.
A Model Family on Netflix has some unexpected turns and twists.
The First Responders can be watched on Disney+ Hotstar.
Shadow Detective is a gripping thriller streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.
Somebody streaming on Netflix will keep you hooked.
