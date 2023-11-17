Before 2023 ends, top 12 best Hindi web series of the year on OTT that you should definitely watch

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 17, 2023

Scoop starring Karishma Tanna is based on life of Jigna Vora, a journalist who was falsely accused in Jyotirmoy Dey's murder case. The series is on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vikramaditya Motwane's period drama Jubilee received wide recognition from all corners. It is on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Guns & Gulaabs on Netflix is a quirky tale of an opium deal and a drug cartel. It has Dulquer Salmaan, Rajkummar Rao and more.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dahaad on Amazon Prime Video is a spine chilling tale of a serial killer played by Vijay Varma who is nabbed by a dedicated cop played by Sonakshi Sinha.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kohrra on Netflix is a murder mystery with tons of twists and turns. Barun Sobti as a cop has to solve the case.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Netflix's recent release Kaala Paani will leave you intrigued. It is a must watch for all who love mystery and survival dramas.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bambai Meri Jaan on Amazon Prime Video will take you back to the post Independence phase when gang wars were common in Mumbai.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Farzi marked Shahid Kapoor's OTT debut and what an entry he made. The series that also stars Vijay Sethupathi is on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Adhura on Amazon Prime Video is a must watch for those who love horror. It will give you sleepless nights.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Happy Family, Conditions Apply on Amazon Prime Video is a laugh riot. The story of a quirky family will make you smile.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Taali on Jio Cinema is about life of transgender activist Gauri Sawant.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Choona is a political drama that has a twist of heist backed by a revenge.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: The unknown stories behind Virat Kohli's 12 tattoos

 

 Find Out More