Before 2023 ends, top 12 best Hindi web series of the year on OTT that you should definitely watch
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 17, 2023
Scoop starring Karishma Tanna is based on life of Jigna Vora, a journalist who was falsely accused in Jyotirmoy Dey's murder case. The series is on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vikramaditya Motwane's period drama Jubilee received wide recognition from all corners. It is on Amazon Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Guns & Gulaabs on Netflix is a quirky tale of an opium deal and a drug cartel. It has Dulquer Salmaan, Rajkummar Rao and more.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dahaad on Amazon Prime Video is a spine chilling tale of a serial killer played by Vijay Varma who is nabbed by a dedicated cop played by Sonakshi Sinha.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kohrra on Netflix is a murder mystery with tons of twists and turns. Barun Sobti as a cop has to solve the case.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Netflix's recent release Kaala Paani will leave you intrigued. It is a must watch for all who love mystery and survival dramas.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bambai Meri Jaan on Amazon Prime Video will take you back to the post Independence phase when gang wars were common in Mumbai.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Farzi marked Shahid Kapoor's OTT debut and what an entry he made. The series that also stars Vijay Sethupathi is on Amazon Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Adhura on Amazon Prime Video is a must watch for those who love horror. It will give you sleepless nights.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Happy Family, Conditions Apply on Amazon Prime Video is a laugh riot. The story of a quirky family will make you smile.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Taali on Jio Cinema is about life of transgender activist Gauri Sawant.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Choona is a political drama that has a twist of heist backed by a revenge.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: The unknown stories behind Virat Kohli's 12 tattoos
Find Out More