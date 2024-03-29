Before Aadujeevitham - The Goat Life, highest grossing Malayalam movies at the box office

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 29, 2024

Bheeshma Parvam starring Mammootty is a period action drama film which minted Rs. 87 crores.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Drishyam is a thriller film which collected Rs. 74 crores.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

2018 starring Tovino Thomas collected Rs. 100 crores in 11 days.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Romancham is a horror comedy film that earned Rs. 71 crores.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thallumaala collected Rs. 72 crores.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kurup is a biographical drama which did Rs. 81 crores business.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Lucifer on Sony Liv stars Mohanlal in main role.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pulimurugan starring Mohanlal in lead role did a business of Rs. 152 crores.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kayamkulam Kochunni earned Rs. 72 crores.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Premam ended up earning Rs. 68 crores.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: The Sabarmati Report and other Top 10 movies accused of being propaganda films

 

 Find Out More