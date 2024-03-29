Before Aadujeevitham - The Goat Life, highest grossing Malayalam movies at the box office
Janhvi Sharma
| Mar 29, 2024
Bheeshma Parvam starring Mammootty is a period action drama film which minted Rs. 87 crores.
Drishyam is a thriller film which collected Rs. 74 crores.
2018 starring Tovino Thomas collected Rs. 100 crores in 11 days.
Romancham is a horror comedy film that earned Rs. 71 crores.
Thallumaala collected Rs. 72 crores.
Kurup is a biographical drama which did Rs. 81 crores business.
Lucifer on Sony Liv stars Mohanlal in main role.
Pulimurugan starring Mohanlal in lead role did a business of Rs. 152 crores.
Kayamkulam Kochunni earned Rs. 72 crores.
Premam ended up earning Rs. 68 crores.
