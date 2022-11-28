Right from Malaika's expression to she dancing on a moving train, Chaiyaa Chaiyaa from Dil Se is still remembered today.Source: Bollywood
The diva had started the trend of pole dancing with Maahi Ve from Kaante movie. Her expressions were out of this world type.Source: Bollywood
The actress looked smashing in this item number from Kaal.Source: Bollywood
Malaika was in her sensuous best in front of her brother-in-law Salman Khan. The song from Dabangg is still famous.Source: Bollywood
Malaika had created a sensation on social media with her iconic moves with the song Anarkali Disco Chali from Housefull 2.Source: Bollywood
Malaika's item number Hoth Raseele from Welcome movie gained a lot of fame because of her killer expressionsSource: Bollywood
Malaika was in her sultry best expression opposite Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha in Dabangg 2.Source: Bollywood
The actress did a dance number named Ek Wari Tak Le opposite Bobby Deol from Bichoo. She looked innocent with her cameo in the movie.Source: Bollywood
Sonam Kapoor's film Dolly Ki Doli had Malaika doing raunchy dance moves on Fashion Khatam Mujhpe item number. Her expressions were seductive.Source: Bollywood
Malaika showed off her sizzling sultry expressions in Zeenat Aman's iconic song Aap Jaisa Koi, which has been remade for An Action Hero. Malaika is dancing with Ayushmann Khurrana and has set a varied vibe.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!