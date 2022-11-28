Chaiyaa Chaiyaa

Right from Malaika's expression to she dancing on a moving train, Chaiyaa Chaiyaa from Dil Se is still remembered today.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywood

Maahi Ve

The diva had started the trend of pole dancing with Maahi Ve from Kaante movie. Her expressions were out of this world type.

Source: Bollywood

Kaal Dhamaal

The actress looked smashing in this item number from Kaal.

Source: Bollywood

Munni Badnaam Hui

Malaika was in her sensuous best in front of her brother-in-law Salman Khan. The song from Dabangg is still famous.

Source: Bollywood

Anarkali Disco Chali

Malaika had created a sensation on social media with her iconic moves with the song Anarkali Disco Chali from Housefull 2.

Source: Bollywood

Hoth Raseele

Malaika's item number Hoth Raseele from Welcome movie gained a lot of fame because of her killer expressions

Source: Bollywood

Pandey Jee Seeti

Malaika was in her sultry best expression opposite Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha in Dabangg 2.

Source: Bollywood

Ek Waari Tak Le

The actress did a dance number named Ek Wari Tak Le opposite Bobby Deol from Bichoo. She looked innocent with her cameo in the movie.

Source: Bollywood

Fashion Khatam Mujhpe

Sonam Kapoor's film Dolly Ki Doli had Malaika doing raunchy dance moves on Fashion Khatam Mujhpe item number. Her expressions were seductive.

Source: Bollywood

Aap Jaisa Koi

Malaika showed off her sizzling sultry expressions in Zeenat Aman's iconic song Aap Jaisa Koi, which has been remade for An Action Hero. Malaika is dancing with Ayushmann Khurrana and has set a varied vibe.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Nysa Devgn turns up the heat in her winter fashion collection

 Find Out More