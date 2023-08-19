Before Abhishek Bachchan in Ghoomer, THESE 10 actors played inspiring coaches in Bollywood films

Abhishek Bachchan is sweeping praises for his stellar act in Ghoomer. Here are 10 more celebs who have played coaches in Bollywood movies.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 18, 2023
Abhishek plays Saiyami Kher's cricket coach. He is an unsuccessful coach who instils confidence in Anina. Let's meet more coaches from Bollywood movies.
Coach Kabir Khan from Chakde India is one of the most loved characters.
Big B played the role of coach Vijay Barse in the biographical drama movie by Nagraj Manjule.
Aamir played Mahaveer Phogat in Dangal.
SSR played Ishaan Bhatt, a cricket coach.
Shah played Mohit Mishra who trained Shreyas Talpade's character Iqbal.
Elizabeth teaches the villagers in Aamir Khan starrer Lagaan.
Madhavan played a strict coach Prabhu in Saala Khadoos co-starring Ritika Singh.
Randeep plays Salman Khan's coach, Fateh Singh, in Sultan.
Sanjay played Mohammed Salaam, a snooker coach in Toolsidas Junior.
Pavan played Havaldar Gurdev Singh to Farhan Akhtar essayed Milkha Singh's coach.
