Before Abhishek Bachchan in Ghoomer, THESE 10 actors played inspiring coaches in Bollywood films

Abhishek Bachchan is sweeping praises for his stellar act in Ghoomer. Here are 10 more celebs who have played coaches in Bollywood movies.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 18, 2023

Abhishek in Ghoomer

Abhishek plays Saiyami Kher's cricket coach. He is an unsuccessful coach who instils confidence in Anina. Let's meet more coaches from Bollywood movies.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shah Rukh Khan

Coach Kabir Khan from Chakde India is one of the most loved characters. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Amitabh Bachchan 

Big B played the role of coach Vijay Barse in the biographical drama movie by Nagraj Manjule. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aamir Khan 

Aamir played Mahaveer Phogat in Dangal.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sushant Singh Rajput 

SSR played Ishaan Bhatt, a cricket coach. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Naseeruddin Shah 

Shah played Mohit Mishra who trained Shreyas Talpade's character Iqbal. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rachel Shelley

Elizabeth teaches the villagers in Aamir Khan starrer Lagaan. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

R Madhavan 

Madhavan played a strict coach Prabhu in Saala Khadoos co-starring Ritika Singh.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Randeep Hooda

Randeep plays Salman Khan's coach, Fateh Singh, in Sultan. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sanjay Dutt 

Sanjay played Mohammed Salaam, a snooker coach in Toolsidas Junior. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pavan Malhotra

Pavan played Havaldar Gurdev Singh to Farhan Akhtar essayed Milkha Singh's coach. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol reveals how Bollywood has been unfair and ruthless with him 

 

 Find Out More