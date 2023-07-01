Before Adhura, Top 10 horror, haunted web series to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 01, 2023

The Haunting of Hill House on Netflix will leave you spooked.

Radhika Apte's Ghoul will give you chills down your spine.

Bhram on Zee5 is quite scary too!

Chilling Adventured of Sabrina is one of the most popular web series.

Dracula - The name says it all.

The Outsider on Jio Cinema is about inspeakable crime.

Japanese series Gannibal on Disney+Hotstar will leave you scared for days.

Shockers on Disney+Hotstar is a must-watch for those who love horror.

The Midnight Club on Netflix is for all horror lovers.

Shaitaan Haveli on Amazon Prime is scary and thrilling.

