Before Adipurush, a look top 10 most expensive Indian films ever made

From RRR to Pathaan - A look at most expensive Indian films ever made. Budget will shock you.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 13, 2023

Adipurush

Prabhas' Adipurush is said to be made on a budget of Rs 500 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

RRR

SS Rajamouli's film RRR was reportedly made on a budget of Rs 550 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

2.0

Rajinikanth's 2.0 was reportedly made on a budget of Rs 400 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Brahmastra: Part One

Brahmastra: Part One was reportedly made on a budget of Rs 375 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Radhe Shyam

Prabhas' Radhe Shyam was allegedly made on a budget of Rs 300 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion allegedly had a budget of Rs 250 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ponniyin Selvan: I

Ponniyin Selvan: I's budget too was said to be Rs 250 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan allegedly had a budget of Rs 250 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

83

Ranveer Singh's 83 allegedly had a budget of Rs 225 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thugs of Hindostan

Thugs of Hindostan allegedly was made on a budget of Rs 200 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 Bollywood films that are a copy of Hollywood classics

 

 Find Out More