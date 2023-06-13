Before Adipurush, a look top 10 most expensive Indian films ever made

From RRR to Pathaan - A look at most expensive Indian films ever made. Budget will shock you.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 13, 2023
Prabhas' Adipurush is said to be made on a budget of Rs 500 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
SS Rajamouli's film RRR was reportedly made on a budget of Rs 550 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rajinikanth's 2.0 was reportedly made on a budget of Rs 400 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Brahmastra: Part One was reportedly made on a budget of Rs 375 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Prabhas' Radhe Shyam was allegedly made on a budget of Rs 300 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Baahubali 2: The Conclusion allegedly had a budget of Rs 250 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ponniyin Selvan: I's budget too was said to be Rs 250 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan allegedly had a budget of Rs 250 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranveer Singh's 83 allegedly had a budget of Rs 225 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thugs of Hindostan allegedly was made on a budget of Rs 200 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
