Before Adipurush and Gadar 2, here are period films to watch on OTT

Here is the list of period drama movies to watch online

Adipurush

Adipurush is a mythological period drama from the time of Lord Ram's exile.

Gadar 2

Gadar 2 is a sequel of the period drama Gadar developed around the India-Pakistan partition.

RRR

RRR is a period drama set against the backdrop of the British era in 1920.

Gold - Amazon Prime Video

This period sports film shows the journey of the Indian hockey team striving to win Gold for the country in the 1948 Summer Olympics.

Manikarnika - Amazon Prime Video

Manikarnika is based on the life of Rani Lakshmi Bai of Jhansi who battled against East India Company.

Bajirao Mastani - Amazon Prime Video

Bajirao Mastani is a historical romance period drama showcasing the real love story of Peshwa Bajirao and Begum Mastani.

Sardar Udham - Amazon Prime Video

Sardar Udham is based on the life of Indian revolutionary Udham Singh.

Jodha Akbar - Netflix

Jodha Akbar is a historical romance period drama about Mughal emperor Akbar and Rajput princess Jodha.

Ponniyin Selvan - Amazon Prime Video

Ponniyin Selvan is historical period drama about the story of the Chola dynasty.

Asoka - Netflix

The movie is about Asoka the heir of Maurya Empire.

Mohenjo Daro - Netflix

Mohenjo Daro is set in 2016 BC at the height of Indus Valley Civilization.

Mangal Pandey: The Rising - Amazon Prime Video

The movie is the story of Indian soldier Mangal Pandey who fought against the British rule.

Lootera - Disney + Hotstar

Sonakshi Sinha and Ranveer Singh starrer Lootera is a period romantic drama set in 1950.

