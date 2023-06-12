Before Adipurush and Gadar 2, here are period films to watch on OTT

Here is the list of period drama movies to watch onlineSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 12, 2023
Adipurush is a mythological period drama from the time of Lord Ram's exile.
Gadar 2 is a sequel of the period drama Gadar developed around the India-Pakistan partition.
RRR is a period drama set against the backdrop of the British era in 1920.
This period sports film shows the journey of the Indian hockey team striving to win Gold for the country in the 1948 Summer Olympics.
Manikarnika is based on the life of Rani Lakshmi Bai of Jhansi who battled against East India Company.
Bajirao Mastani is a historical romance period drama showcasing the real love story of Peshwa Bajirao and Begum Mastani.
Sardar Udham is based on the life of Indian revolutionary Udham Singh.
Jodha Akbar is a historical romance period drama about Mughal emperor Akbar and Rajput princess Jodha.
Ponniyin Selvan is historical period drama about the story of the Chola dynasty.
The movie is about Asoka the heir of Maurya Empire.
Mohenjo Daro is set in 2016 BC at the height of Indus Valley Civilization.
The movie is the story of Indian soldier Mangal Pandey who fought against the British rule.
Sonakshi Sinha and Ranveer Singh starrer Lootera is a period romantic drama set in 1950.
