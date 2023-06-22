Before Adipurush, THESE films had the most cringe dialogues ever

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 22, 2023

Adipurush: Kapda tere baap ka, tel tere baap ka, aag tere baap ki to jalegi bhi tere baap ki na.

Hate Story 3: Karan Singh Grover says Jaan Jaye Par Sambhog Hone Na Paaye.  

Race 3: Our business is our business, none of your business.

Ready: Zindagi mein teen cheezen kabhi underestimate mat karna - I, me and myself.

Rowdy Rathore: Joh main bolta hoon woh main karta hoon...joh main nahi bolta woh main definitely karta hoon.

The Xpose: Tere shareer mein itna khoon nahi hoga...jitna Ravi Kumar ek baar mein moot deta hai.

Once Upon A Time in Mumbai Dobaara: Doodh me nimbu jisne dala…paneer uska.

Kambakkht Ishq: Marriage se pehle ladkiyan sex object hoti hain aur marriage ke baad they object to sex.

Brahmastra: Meri powers ka ek button hai, wo abhi off hai, usse on sirf sacha pyaar kar sakta hai aur wo button hai Isha.

Prince: Maine uske dil ki hard disk mein, fareb ka virus pehle hi detect kar liya.

Ready: Mein usme se hu joh machli ko duba kar maar sakta hu.

Judwaa 2: Pehle line main honesty, dusre line main molesty.

