Before Adipurush, THESE films had the most cringe dialogues ever
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 22, 2023
Adipurush: Kapda tere baap ka, tel tere baap ka, aag tere baap ki to jalegi bhi tere baap ki na.
Hate Story 3: Karan Singh Grover says Jaan Jaye Par Sambhog Hone Na Paaye.
Race 3: Our business is our business, none of your business.
Ready: Zindagi mein teen cheezen kabhi underestimate mat karna - I, me and myself.
Rowdy Rathore: Joh main bolta hoon woh main karta hoon...joh main nahi bolta woh main definitely karta hoon.
The Xpose: Tere shareer mein itna khoon nahi hoga...jitna Ravi Kumar ek baar mein moot deta hai.
Once Upon A Time in Mumbai Dobaara: Doodh me nimbu jisne dala…paneer uska.
Kambakkht Ishq: Marriage se pehle ladkiyan sex object hoti hain aur marriage ke baad they object to sex.
Brahmastra: Meri powers ka ek button hai, wo abhi off hai, usse on sirf sacha pyaar kar sakta hai aur wo button hai Isha.
Prince: Maine uske dil ki hard disk mein, fareb ka virus pehle hi detect kar liya.
Ready: Mein usme se hu joh machli ko duba kar maar sakta hu.
Judwaa 2: Pehle line main honesty, dusre line main molesty.
