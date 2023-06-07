Before Adipurush; these Top 8 Mythological series and movies on OTT are must watch

Here's a list of web series and films inspired by Hindu mythology available on Netflix and more.

Nikita Thakkar

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 07, 2023

Adipurush is on its way

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer is going to release soon.

Roots in Ramayan

Adipurush is a mythological film based on Ramayana. Here are more to watch.

Brahmastra

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's movie Brahmastra also has its roots in Indian mythology.

Asur 2

Asur series is the best mythological series ever.

The Legend of Hanuman

The Legend of Hanuman is available on Disney+Hotstar.

Dharmakshetra

Dharmakshetra on Netflix is about Chitragupta overseeing a trial about who were the true heroes of ancient war.

Ghoul

Ghoul starring Radhika Apte also has a touch of mythology.

Ramayan

Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan is available on Disney+Hotstar.

Jai Santoshi Maa

Jai Santoshi Maa movie is available on ShemarooMe.

Heaven's Forest

Netflix's animated series Heaven's Forest is inspired by Ramayan.

